Kanye West Thanks "True Friend" Dave Chappelle for Flying to Wyoming and "Checking" on Him

Kanye West is expressing gratitude for comedian and friend Dave Chappelle, who flew to Cody, Wyoming this week.
The aspiring presidential candidate shared on his Twitter that Dave and a small entourage visited him at his ranch in Wyoming. He captioned a video with the small group: "THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE."
In the video, Kanye asked Dave to say something to "make us smile." When the comedian said, "the brotherhood is real, love is real," Kanye responded, "Wait a second, I said something [to make us] smile, man. We need some joke, something. Something to like lift our spirits."
Finally, after some contemplation, Dave quipped, "An uplifting joke? You know I don't do them."
Kanye, seemingly satisfied, told the camera, "That was it."
As the group said their goodbyes, Kanye and Dave shared a hug. "Thank you for coming out and checking on me," the rapper told the comedian.
Dave and Kanye first became acquainted in the early aughts when the rapper was an up-and-coming musician performing on Chappelle's Show. They eventually became friends.
On Monday night, the father of four caused some alarm when he tweeted messages directed at wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The rapper claimed, "Kriss [sic] don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya'll tried to lock me up."
In another tweet, he accused Kim of trying to fly to their ranch in Wyoming with a doctor so they could "lock [him] up."
He added that Jordan Peele's horror film Get Out "is about me," then changed the subject to his 7-year-old daughter North West. He asserted that he put his life "on the line," to ensure Kim "would never sell her sex rape [sic]" and so that "North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God."
These tweets and more have since been deleted from his Twitter account.
His statements on Twitter came on the heels of an impromptu presidential campaign rally that he held in South Carolina. During the appearance, the 43-year-old, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder over three years ago, stated that he and his wife allegedly considered terminating her first pregnancy. "So even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," West said. "She stood up and she protected that child."
E! News reached out to reps for Kim and Kanye, but never heard back.
A source tells E! News of the situation, "Kim has been trying to convince Kanye to get help, but he won't listen. She has been trying for weeks and it's gone nowhere and he has ignored her."
The insider adds that Kim is currently in Los Angeles with their children, who she has "shielded" from his actions.