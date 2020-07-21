How Kim Kardashian Is Privately Trying to Help Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wants the best for Kanye West.

As the world famous rapper continues to make headlines for his Twitter posts, some are wondering what family and close friends are doing behind the scenes. According to one source, Kim has been trying to convince Kanye to get some sort of help. But as of now, "He won't listen."

"She has been trying for weeks and it's gone nowhere and he has ignored her. It's very upsetting that he hasn't taken his mental health seriously," an insider shared with E! News. "She has told him he must come back to Los Angeles and get help and he still isn't listening."

Our source continued, "She's worried and concerned. She has always tried to be supportive, but she doesn't want to listen to the ranting that goes nowhere and hurts so many."

On Monday evening, Kanye began trending online when he posted (and deleted) several messages directed towards his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner. At one point, the rapper accused Kim of "trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out…"