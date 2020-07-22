Women's SoccerKanye WestFriendsPeacockPhotosVideos

From Brad Pitt to Rihanna, 10 Things You Don't Know Promises OMG Facts About Your Favorite Stars!

PREMIERES AUG. 10
Start the countdown!

Get excited, because you're about to have a new favorite TV show come Monday, Aug. 10, when 10 Things You Don't Know premieres on E!

Each episode of the brand new series will highlight a celebrity and countdown the 10 most unique, unbelievable and surprising facts you don't know about that person. From Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Tiffany Haddish, to Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Keanu Reeves and more, the series will uncover all the hysterical, outrageous, only-in-Hollywood scoop that prove stars really are just like us.

If you're craving more information (we don't blame you!), look no further than this sneak peek clip of 10 Things You Don't Know.

Watch
Join the Fun With "Celebrity Call Center" on E!

While the above video can't fully prepare you for all of the wild reveals to come, it's certainly a great starting point! Spot not just the aforementioned celebs, but also, Robert Downey Jr., Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey and more.

As the clip says, "expect the unexpected!"

Check out the 10 Things You Don't Know preview above before the Aug. 10 premiere!

10 Things You Don't Know premieres Monday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m., only on E!
For everything you should be watching right now, don't miss BingE! Club hosted by Erin Lim on Snapchat!

