Old Navy Leggings Are Only $8 Today!

Does your loungewear wardrobe need a refresh? Old Navy has your back, 'cause for one day only, their best leggings are only $8!
All of them are breathable, stretchy, and perfect for kicking around the house, or even running errands if you're feeling saucy. There's cropped options, bold prints, or your standard basics, so every base is covered. And as if that's not enough, you can also take 20% off sitewide using code SWEET at checkout!
Ready to stock up? Shop some of our fave leggings below!
Old Navy Mid-Rise Space-Dye Leggings for Women
Super soft with an elasticized waistband, these lightweight jersey leggings offer comfortable stretch with an all-over space-dye pattern. They're cozy enough to kick around in them indoors, but stylish enough to wear them out and about.
Old Navy Mid-Rise Printed Jersey Leggings for Women
Also made of super soft lightweight jersey, these snakeskin-print leggings offer a little exotic flare to your lounge-around wardrobe. Of course, you could dress them up with a cute pair of black booties and an oversized black top, but they'll work just as well with a comfy oversize black sweatshirt to let that print shine.
Old Navy High-Waisted Jersey Leggings For Women
Fair warning on these leggings: they're a bit sheer. They're still comfy and breathable, made with lightweight jersey and available in three colors, but make sure you wear 'em with longer tops if you're heading into the great outdoors (or if you don't want to show your roomie a little more than intended).
Old Navy Mid-Rise Ruched Leggings for Women
With a slight crop and some ruched detailing at the hemline, these leggings are stylish enough to throw on with some kicks and go run your errands... but of course, they can still be tops in your loungewear pile. They're made of a soft, lightweight cotton-blend jersey, so they're breathable and offer comfy stretch.
Old Navy Mid-Rise Cropped Printed Leggings for Women
With a fashionable ikat print, these cropped leggings are ready for your best ballet flats and a slouchy, off-the-shoulder top. Cotton jersey makes them soft and breathable, while a little bit of spandex gives them just the right amount of stretch. They're destined to become your new favorite.
