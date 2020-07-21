Halsey Supports Kanye West as She Shares Her Struggles With Bipolar Disorder

Halsey is asking fans not to make jokes when it comes to mental health.

The "Without Me" singer took to Twitter on Monday, July 20, to seemingly respond to Kanye West's recent comments on social media. "No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I'm seeing," Halsey wrote. "Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."

"A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren't aware of it," the 25-year-old star, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her teens, continued. "Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify [sic] people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go...this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it."

Halsey went on to tell her followers, "You can hate someone's actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs."