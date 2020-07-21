How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrated Princess Beatrice's Wedding From Afar

While there was an ocean between them, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure to celebrate Princess Beatrice on her special day.

As Buckingham Palace unexpectedly revealed on Friday, the princess and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, tied the knot in a private ceremony, three months after the coronavirus pandemic halted their previously scheduled May nuptials.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the palace confirmed.

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family," the palace noted. "The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

While the new husband and wife were able to celebrate their milestone occasion with some loved ones amid the pandemic, Beatrice's famous cousin and his American wife, now living in California, were not in attendance.

However, according to a source, Prince Harry and Markle sent congratulations privately.