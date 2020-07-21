Threesomes, Cat Fantasies & More OMG Moments From Celebrity Call Center!

On a Husband Scared to Have Sex During Pregnancy:

Who ya gonna call? The (pregnant) Bella Twins!

Mandy from Los Angeles rang the Celebrity Call Center line with a very specific problem, but lucky for her, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella were the perfect ones to talk to.

"I'm super duper pregnant and feeling very sexy, but my husband's just not into it. I don't know why, lately, I've just been wanting it more," Mandy explained to the Total Bellas stars. "He's just against it and keeps saying, like, 'The baby's right there.' It just makes him uncomfortable. I don't know how to convince him it's safe or if this is even normal."

Nikki, who's expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, immediately chimed in: "We're in the same boat! Let me tell you, I'm the queen of waking up at 3 a.m. and masturbating next to my fiancé, because he's doing the same thing to me!"

The 36-year-old admitted that Artem is "terrified" of her belly, and their sex life has naturally suffered as a result.

"I can even tell when we'll do it, it's like the minute the hand goes around the belly, he's like 'oh s--t,' and it's boner crusher zone," Nikki revealed. "They think they're just gonna crush through our cervix and break the baby's neck, and it's like, look, even if you were a horse, there's no chance in hell. You're not breaking through."

So how does Nikki deal? By taking a nod from Brie, who's pregnant with her and husband Daniel Bryan's second child, but is still "having a lot of sex right now," thanks to her lights-off method.

"This is what I'm trying to do with Artem, is we turn the lights off, we seduce him in a way where it's with our mouth or our hands so they don't see the bellies, and then we just have them go straight to doggy style," Nikki told Mandy. "And I think that's the only way us third trimester girls are gonna get laid."

Another pro-tip from the mom-to-be: "I remind him, when that baby comes, we're not having sex for a few months."