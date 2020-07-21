This $30 Off the Shoulder Jumpsuit Has 1,351 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We could tell you all day how awesome this jumpsuit is, but why not listen to some of the reviewers who have sung its praises?

"I was so nervous about trying this on," admits one reviewer. "I've tried on jumpsuits at TJ Maxx but they were all the wide leg styles which don't flatter my body because I'm too short. I had a feeling the straight-leg style was the kind I need if I wanted to pull off this spring/summer trend, and I was right! This jumpsuit fits perfect it's not too lose and not too tight. It's lightweight and comfortable with a little stretch!"

"So happy I ordered this," raved another. "I love rompers, they're so easy to just throw on and look put together. Unfortunately, some rompers I've ordered in the past haven't been the best quality with either bad workmanship or material or both. Not the case with this one. Quality of both material and workmanship is great. It's so flattering! I'm 5'5" 175lbs and the XL fits perfect."

And as another reviewer shared, "I LOVE LOVE LOVE this jumpsuit! I feel so cute in it! The ONLY downfall I see with it (or ANY jumpsuit) is having to pull the whole thing down to your knees when going to the restroom... cue scene in airplane bathroom, going thru huge patches of turbulence, while this jumper is down to my ankles! I just prayed I wouldn't fall out into the aisles! Minus that, I absolutely love this outfit! I can dress it up or down, and the off the shoulder is super sexy! I'm 5'6'' and 170lbs. I bought a medium and it fits a little snug, but flattering and comfy still! I would highly recommend it."