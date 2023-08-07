Step up Your Style With This $38 Off the Shoulder Jumpsuit That Has 34,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you ready for a fab new Amazon fashion find? In the past, we've told you about this $30 swimsuit with 32,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, this $21 bodycon dress with 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and this chic $11 tote with over 59,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. But today, it's all about this off the shoulder jumpsuit with 34,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
It's almost hard to believe this chic jumpsuit is just $38, but it's true! It's made of a breathable and stretchy cotton/poly blend, with an elastic waist, short sleeves and tapered legs to flatter your figure. It also has a keyhole back-button closure and side pockets, so you have someplace to put your hands when you're casually leaning against a wall looking ridiculously fashionable in your new cost-effective find.
We won't tell if you want to get yourself more than one.
Prettygarden Women's Off Shoulder Jumpsuit
Made of a cotton/poly blend with an elastic waist and back button closure, this jumpsuit is soft, stretchy, and fits a wide range of body types. Wear it with sneakers and a jean jacket to make it casual, or dress it up with strappy sandals. Available in 33 colors, it also comes in a size range spanning S to 3XL.
We could tell you all day how awesome this jumpsuit is, but why not listen to some of the reviewers who have sung its praises?
Prettygarden Women's Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Reviews
"I was so nervous about trying this on," admits one reviewer. "I've tried on jumpsuits at TJ Maxx but they were all the wide leg styles which don't flatter my body because I'm too short. I had a feeling the straight-leg style was the kind I need if I wanted to pull off this spring/summer trend, and I was right! This jumpsuit fits perfect it's not too lose and not too tight. It's lightweight and comfortable with a little stretch!"
"So happy I ordered this," raved another. "I love rompers, they're so easy to just throw on and look put together. Unfortunately, some rompers I've ordered in the past haven't been the best quality with either bad workmanship or material or both. Not the case with this one. Quality of both material and workmanship is great. It's so flattering! I'm 5'5" 175lbs and the XL fits perfect."
And as another reviewer shared, "I LOVE LOVE LOVE this jumpsuit! I feel so cute in it! The ONLY downfall I see with it (or ANY jumpsuit) is having to pull the whole thing down to your knees when going to the restroom... cue scene in airplane bathroom, going thru huge patches of turbulence, while this jumper is down to my ankles! I just prayed I wouldn't fall out into the aisles! Minus that, I absolutely love this outfit! I can dress it up or down, and the off the shoulder is super sexy! I'm 5'6'' and 170lbs. I bought a medium and it fits a little snug, but flattering and comfy still! I would highly recommend it."
Looking for more great jumpsuits? You'll love this surprisingly affordable style that Katherine Schwarzenegger wore.
—Originally published July 21, 2020, at 3:00 a.m. PT