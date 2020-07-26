Wynonna Earp Isn't Alone: The TV Shows With the Longest Breaks Between Seasons

Warning to all revenants: She's back.

After nearly two years off the air, Wynonna Earp leaves behind TV purgatory and returns to...well, Purgatory, with the titular heroine back to defend her hometown for another season.

The path to getting the Syfy fan-favorite back on the air was a bit of a bizarre one. The cable network renewed the show all the way back in 2018, just one day after season three premiered, but when the time the show would normally return to production came and went, it was clear something was wrong. Thanks to the show's unique co-production model, financial troubles at IDW Entertainment—the publishing house responsible for the show's comic book source material—meant that everything needed to be put on hold. At least, that is, until new producing partners could be secured.

Once Cineflix Studios came aboard to help lighten IDW Entertainment's load in the summer of 2019, production was officially back on track with a summer 2020 premiere date.

"We are absolutely thrilled that we get to make more Wynonna Earp, and are grateful to our networks and partners for working hard to ensure we can," Emily Andras, showrunner and executive producer, said in a statement at the time. "This is an enormous testament to our passionate and fierce fans, the Earpers, who remind us every day how to fight like hell for the things you love with wit, ferocity and kindness."