Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Accused Her of Having an Affair With Leonardo DiCaprio and Channing Tatum

Amber Heard claimed that ex-husband Johnny Depp accused her of having multiple affairs with various men, during the tenth day of hearings for the Pirates of the Caribbean star's libel lawsuit against The Sun.
The actress took to the witness stand on Monday, July 20, where she recalled the alleged numerous incidents of verbal and physical abuse, including but not limited to "punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking," according to NBC News.
She also addressed claims she previously made in her written witness statement that was submitted to the court.
In the written statement, obtained by E! News, Heard claimed the actor had accused her of having sexual relations with her co-stars and work associates, some of whom she had merely auditioned with. She alleged, "He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelly Garner."
"He also accused me of having affairs with stars I auditioned with, like Leonardo DiCaprio. He would taunt me about it—especially when he was drunk or high—and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat," she claimed. "For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was 'pumpkin-head', Channing Tatum was 'potato-head' and 'Jim Turd Sturgess'."
In a statement to E! News, Channing Tatum's rep says, "This is complete nonsense and absolutely untrue."
E! News reached out to Jim Sturgess' rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.
Heard continued, "He would try and catch me out by taking my phone or telling me someone had told him I was having an affair and act as if he had information proving it—when I really hadn't."
Heard described these allegations as an example of Depp's allegedly "controlling and isolating behavior."
Depp's lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, owner of The Sun, and the newspaper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, stems from the 2018 article "Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be 'genuinely happy' casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?" In the piece, Wootton described the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory star as a "wife-beater," a claim that Depp denies.
In the previous nine days of the trial, Depp claimed it was Heard who was the aggressor in the relationship, two of which they were married for. These claims were supported by testimony from current and former employees of the pair, but Heard claimed that any acts of violence she's accused of committing were done in "self-defense." On the witness stand she said of these instances, "I did have outbursts of anger at times and there were times when, yes, I lost my cool with Johnny in our fights, in our arguments."
Per NBC News, this was Heard's first of three days on the stand, during which the court will question her about the 14 allegations of domestic violence against Depp. The Sun's publisher is relying on the Aquaman star's testimony as defense for the April 2018 article.
The trial is expected to conclude at the end of next week.