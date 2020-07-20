Teresa Giudice Sends Prayers After Federal Judge's 20-Year-Old Son Is Killed by Gunman

Teresa Giudice is keeping Judge Esther Salas in her prayers.

After news broke that the federal judge's 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, was shot in New Jersey on Sunday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's attorney shared Giudice's reaction.

"Teresa was very shaken by the news and was very emotional when she heard about it," James Leonard Jr. told E! News on Monday. "She told me that [she] would be praying very heavily for Judge Salas and her family. This is absolutely devastating."

Salas has worked on a number of high-profile cases over the course of her career and sentenced Giudice and her ex Joe Giudice after they pleaded guilty to fraud charges in 2014. They've since both been released.

The shooting took place at Salas' home in North Brunswick. According to CNN, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson confirmed Anderl was killed in the shooting. Wolfson said Salas' husband, Mark Anderl, was injured, as well. He is reportedly in stable condition and "seems to be OK," Salas' brother, Carlos, told the news outlet.

According to CNN, citing "initial reports from law enforcement," Salas' son opened the door with his father behind him. A law enforcement source told the news organization the door opened to gunfire and that the gunman then fled.

The outlet, citing Wolfson, also reported that Salas was not injured.