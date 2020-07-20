The Cast of The Parent Trap: Then & Now

Related : Lindsay Lohan Sparks "Parent Trap" Reunion Rumors

This will be an everlasting love.

In honor of the classic film's 22nd anniversary, The Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers and stars Lindsay Lohan (who famously played twins, Hallie and Annie, in a dual role), Dennis Quaid and more virtually reunited on July 20, and it was a delight for fans of the remake of the 1961 film of the same name.

During Katie Couric-hosted get-together, first posted on Instagram, The Parent Trap crew looked back on the filming of the 1998 movie, sharing behind-the-scenes fun facts and honoring their late co-star Natasha Richardson, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 45.

In addition to starting off fans' week on a high note (best Monday morning surprise ever!), the virtual reunion was also for a good cause, helping to raise funds for José Andrés' World Central Kitchen.

Of course, a lot has gone down in the lives of the cast and crew in the two decades that have passed since the film's release, including marriages, comebacks, and an unbreakable bond between two of its stars that might surprise you given their on-screen rivalry.