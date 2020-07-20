Dance Moms' Nia Sioux Sounds Off on Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae's Friendship

Nia Sioux is not afraid to share her opinions.

Today, the Dance Moms star stopped by Quibi's Close Up by E! News and played a round of "I Stan or Not a Fan" with co-hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno.

"We're gonna have a series of pop culture topics that we talk about and you let us know whether you stan or you're not a fan," Courtney said at the top of the segment.

During this fun game, the reality TV veteran revealed how she really feels about Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae's friendship. And her answer may surprise you!

Courtney continued, "She's a 41-year-old mom of three and she's recently been spotted with TikTok star Addison Rae. Now, you and Addison are both the same age, how do you feel about this friendship, Nia?"

Without missing a beat, Nia declared that she supported the friendship.

"I'm not gonna hate on it quite honestly," the actress and dancer stated. "Technically, age is just a number, right?"