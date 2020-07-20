Dance Moms' Nia Sioux Sounds Off on Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae's Friendship

Nia Sioux is not afraid to share her opinions.
Today, the Dance Moms star stopped by Quibi's Close Up by E! News and played a round of "I Stan or Not a Fan" with co-hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno.
"We're gonna have a series of pop culture topics that we talk about and you let us know whether you stan or you're not a fan," Courtney said at the top of the segment.
During this fun game, the reality TV veteran revealed how she really feels about Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae's friendship. And her answer may surprise you!
Courtney continued, "She's a 41-year-old mom of three and she's recently been spotted with TikTok star Addison Rae. Now, you and Addison are both the same age, how do you feel about this friendship, Nia?"
Without missing a beat, Nia declared that she supported the friendship.
"I'm not gonna hate on it quite honestly," the actress and dancer stated. "Technically, age is just a number, right?"
However, Will wondered how mom Dr. Holly Hatcher-Frazier would feel about this unconventional friendship.
Nia responded, "Like, 'Are you babysitting her kids? Then we're like, no you're not!'"
Of course, this wasn't the only topic that Nia sounded off on. Namely, The Bold and the Beautiful alum weighed in on August Alsina's new song "Entanglements," which is a response to Jada Pinkett Smith calling their past relationship an "entanglement."
"I am not a fan of that," Nia expressed. "I feel like he's just using that for clout, quite honestly."
While Courtney shared a similar sentiment, she did note that the song was "actually good."
Watch the whole interview on Close Up by E! News. You can download Quibi and catch the new episode here.