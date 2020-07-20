Shahs of Sunset Stars Talk Being Profiled at Airports for Being Middle Eastern

Related : GG Talks "Shahs" Drama & Having a Baby Amid Coronavirus

A sad reality for the Shahs.

Sunday night's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen—which served as part one of the season 8 Shahs of Sunset reunion—took a somber turn when a fan-asked question inquired about Mike Shouhed and Nema Vand's experience of getting kicked off a plane earlier this season.

As fans of the Bravo show surely recall, the two, along with Shervin Roohparvar, were traveling from Los Angeles to Phoenix for Destiney Rose's MMA event, but they ran into a delay at the airport.

"We're late to Phoenix because we got kicked off a plane in L.A. for being Middle Eastern," Nema said in a confessional during the March 20 episode.

In an interview of his own during the Shahs of Sunset episode, Mike described being guilty "before the flight attendant could even come up" to him: "She had already made up her mind that I'm gonna get off the plane. People who look like me are discriminated against."