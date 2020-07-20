Olympic Figure Skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Dead at 20

Figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has passed away at the age of 20.
The International Skating Union (ISU) confirmed the Olympic athlete's death over the weekend, stating in a message on their website, "It is with profound sadness that the ISU learned of the sudden and unexpected passing of pair skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya (AUS) in Moscow."
ISU President Jan Dijkema also said in a statement, "The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing. She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss."
Alexandrovskaya and fellow athlete Harley Windsor became partners in pair skating about four years ago. Then, after just one year of training together, the duo won the 2017 World Junior title. After a series of achievements, the figure skaters, representing Australia, competed together at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.
In early 2020, the dynamic duo announced the end of their partnership as pair skaters.
"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart to announce that Katia and myself have decided to end our skating career together as a pair. Due to health concerns, Katia and I are unable to continue," Windsor wrote on Instagram in February. "I want to take this opportunity to wish Katia all the best in the future and a quick recovery. Over the last four years we have been through so much as a team, from first pairing together, winning our first jpg, winning junior worlds, Katia becoming a Australian citizen all the way to experiencing the Olympics together!!"
"The time we had together has been a great eye opener, it has helped me learn and develop into the person I am today and for the person I hope to be in the future," he continued. "So again thank you Katia for everything and wish you nothing but the best for the future. Our journey may be over but I still want to continue my pairs career and will still keep training full time."
Windsor returned to social media over the weekend to mourn the death of his former partner.
"Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia," Windsor wrote. "The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia."
The Australian skating community has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for funeral costs.
"A talented, strong and determined athlete, Katya was a friend to all in the figure skating community and her sudden passing has left a massive hole in the hearts of not only those who knew her but those who admired the beauty of her skating," a message on the fundraiser states. "In the coming days, Katya's family and friends in Russia will farewell Katya in a funeral service in Moscow, Russia. The goal of this fundraiser is to flood Katya's funeral service with flowers as a reminder to her family and friends of the love and joy she brought to all those in Australia and around the world."