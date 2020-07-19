The Voice Alum Avery Wilson Comes Out as Bisexual

Avery Wilson is speaking his truth.
The Voice alum took to social media on Saturday evening to share a personal message with his followers. "I'm bisexual. Ok bye," he simply wrote on Twitter. "From the mouth of the horse is the ultimate understanding."
On Instagram, the 25-year-old singer opened up even more about himself in a lengthy post.
"In my eyes, life isn't about being perfect. It's about growth, evolving, setting & smashing goals and most importantly happiness and LOVE," he began his caption. "Im all about perfecting my love of self while not being afraid to love whoever I want, however I want. That real ENTANGLEMENT type s--t."
"I've always personally faced but publicly never answered one HUGE question about myself—all because I wanted my privacy and I felt like my business, is just that—MY business," he continued. "Well, things just don't work that way when your known on a big social scale!"
"TODAY, all questions and speculations of the past, now have a present definitive answer! To finally answer the question....YES, I'm a bisexual man who's in love with LOVE," he expressed. "I AM WHO I AM and I LOVE WHO I LOVE. Always have and always will!"
The Voice alum closed his message on a positive note and thanked his fans for their overwhelming support over the years.
"With that being said, cheers to new beginnings and unapologetically walking in your truth," he shared. "It feels good as hell and I wish all y'all the same. Thank you for all the birthday love and constant support. Y'all are loved and cherished more than you know—for life! 25 years DOWN, many more to GROW."
Avery competed on Season 3 of The Voice in 2012. After his time on the singing show, he has since released several albums.