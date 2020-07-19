Danica Patrick Shares Thought-Provoking Posts About Relationships After Aaron Rodgers Split

Danica Patrick has taken some time to reflect.

The 38-year-old star and former professional racecar driver shared deep and thought-provoking quotes about relationships on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. The timing of her posts were also interesting, as it came one day after news broke that she and Aaron Rodgers split.

"Look at the chosen relationship in your life and notice any themes," Danica's post read, which was a quote by Vienna Pharaon, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

"What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can't they handle," the message continued. "The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you're craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you've held for a long time."