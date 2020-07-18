Kacey Musgraves Shows Sweet Support for Ruston Kelly 2 Weeks After Their Breakup

No bad blood here.

Kacey Musgraves is still a fan of her estranged husband's, despite the fact that the two recently announced their divorce. Over the weekend, the "Velvet Elvis" songstress took to Twitter to share Ruston Kelly's new single, "Pressure."

"This song, y'all," she quote tweeted on Saturday morning, alongside the emoji that has a half-smiley face and half-opened eyes. "u convinced me to," Ruston replied with a black heart emoji.

While Kacey's message was short, it was certainly sweet and her fans couldn't help but notice her support for the 31-year-old country singer.

"The fact that you two are still good friends and support each other is so wholesome," one user shared. Another commented, "It's really nice to see this. Exes staying friends needs to be normalized. I hope you're doing okay girl."

Someone else responded, "Puts whole new level to that feeling of pulling on heartstrings. Absolutely love music that is so rich in emotion and makes you come to a screeching halt and just be, just absorb it."