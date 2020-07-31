Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Welcome Baby No. 2: Relive Their Sweetest Family Moments

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling... of happiness.

The 7th Heaven alum and singer quietly welcomed a baby boy earlier this month, according to multiple outlets. The little bundle of joy, whose name has yet to be revealed, joins big brother Silas Randall, 5.

While Biel and Timberlake—who wed in 2012 after five years of dating—did not announce they were expecting, they have previously been open about their desire to grow their brood. "I want to have as many kids as we can, if I'm being honest," the "Man of the Woods" crooner told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 back in 2018, noting, "I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like I failed all day today, but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again and, hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being."

They're doing a pretty excellent job raising Silas to be just that.