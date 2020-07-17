All the Questions We Have About The Bachelorette Filming in Quarantine

The Bachelorette must go on.

The pandemic continues, but the Bachelor franchise has found a way to continue right along with it, with star, contestants, and crew all sequestered at a single Palm Springs resort after a full two-week quarantine and multiple negative COVID-19 tests. Then, no one can enter, and if they leave, they can't come back. It sounds a bit more like a horror movie than a reality show, or a particularly upsetting season of Big Brother, and it has us pretty sure next season of The Bachelorette will be unlike any season of this franchise before it. But just how different will it be?

The more answers we get, the more questions we have about exactly how this will work, and what it will eventually be like to watch. How much of what we've come to expect from this show will still be there? How much of it do we even need?

These are the questions that have been keeping us up at night (along with, like, a million other things that are happening right now).