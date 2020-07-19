8 Best Light & Dairy-Free Ice Creams

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did you know that today is National Ice Cream Day? If you didn't, now you do... so don't you feel like celebrating?

We have some recommendations to help you out, and for the most part, they're guilt-free. Imagine indulging in low-calorie decadence featuring chocolate and bananas, or an all-natural plant-based treat that you'll swear is ice cream, or an explosion of cookie dough in a non-dairy base.

And that's just the beginning. Grab all these frozen goodies and more down below, and throw an ice cream party! After all, you deserve it.