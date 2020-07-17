Ellen DeGeneresTamar BraxtonNaya RiveraPeacockPhotosVideos

Here's Where You Can Score Up to 65% Off on Frye Boots & Shoes Right Now

Shop leather heels, booties, sneakers and more at this flash sale!
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 17, 2020 10:44 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Frye Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you've missed it, Nordstrom Rack has some great flash sales going on this month. Right now we're enjoying up to 65% off on Frye shoes, in a flash sale lasting through the next two days.

From heels to boots, you won't want to miss the jaw-dropping discounts on these once-pricey leather shoes. Shop our top picks below! But hurry—they're selling out in a flash.

read
Athleta's Up to 60% Off Semi-Annual Sale Is Selling Out Quick!

Trending Stories

1

August Alsina Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk With Will

2

Ex Ellen Staffers Claim They Experienced ''Toxic'' Environment

3

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Says She's "Happier" After Nose Job

For more deals, check out these bestselling Dyson vacuums that are $100 off right now. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

August Alsina Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk With Will

2

Ex Ellen Staffers Claim They Experienced ''Toxic'' Environment

3

Teresa Giudice's Daughter Gia Says She's "Happier" After Nose Job

4

Hayden Panettiere "Taking Back Her Life" After Ex-Boyfriend's Arrest

5
Exclusive

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale