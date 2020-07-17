Here's Where You Can Score up to 65% off on Frye Shoes Right Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you've missed it, Nordstrom Rack has some great flash sales going on this month. Right now we're enjoying up to 65% off on Frye shoes, in a flash sale lasting through the next two days.

From heels to boots, you won't want to miss the jaw-dropping discounts on these once-pricey leather shoes. Shop our top picks below! But hurry—they're selling out in a flash.