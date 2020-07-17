Pregnant Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Share First Magazine Cover Together

One milestone before another.

Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are so close to becoming first-time parents, but as they patiently await the arrival of their baby boy, the couple was able to make their magazine cover debut together for the summer issue of Mini Magazine.

Taken in their Arizona home, the cover photo shows Nikki wrapped in Artem's arms as they both cradle her bump with giant smiles on their faces.

The mom-to-be posed for additional photos around the house and spoke to Mini Magazine about her greatest parenting fears, what she plans to prioritize while raising her son and much more. As for the latter? "Showering our son with a lot of love" and "making sure he has the right tools to grow into a kind, caring, respectful man," Nikki said.

The Total Bellas star continued, noting that she wants to "set a great example" for her child: "I want him to be a shining light in this world."