Hayden Panettiere "Taking Back Her Life" After Ex-Boyfriend Is Arrested for Domestic Violence

Hayden Panettiere says she is ready to "regain my voice and my life."

Just days after the actress was granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, new legal developments have surfaced.

E! News can confirm Brian was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles. According to inmate records, Brian remains in custody at press time with bail set at $320,000. A source tells E! News he was arrested on eight counts of charges ranging from domestic violence and assault to witness intimidation, occurring over the course of his year and a half long relationship with the Nashville star.

In a statement on Twitter Friday morning, Hayden wrote to her followers: "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

She added, "For anyone affected by abuse and needing support, call 1-800-799-7233, or if you're unable to speak safely, you can log onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474."