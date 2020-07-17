See Kenneth and Armando's Emotional 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Reunion

It's the moment 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans—and the stars themselves—have been waiting for: Kenneth has made his way to Armando in Mexico and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the reunion.

"This day is something I've wanted and pictured for so long," Armando says in a confessional in the exclusive sneak preview. "I have lots of emotions going through me."

While preparing some food for Kenneth's arrival, Armando says, "I almost feel like I can't breathe."

You can just imagine the butterflies in his stomach.