How Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club Reinvented Its Style For a New Generation

New year, new platform, new Baby-Sitters Club.

Since its premiere on July 3, Netflix's adaptation of The Baby-Sitters Club has charmed viewers in the same way Ann M. Martin's beloved book series won over legions of fans years ago.

But the streaming giant's take on the BSC isn't your millennial's version of the close-knit group of friends as Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey and Dawn have officially been given the Gen-Z makeover while still honoring the iconic characters from the novels. And not just when it comes to their personalities.

Costume designer Cynthia Summers paid homage to the style exhibited by each girl on the covers of the books while still making sure the club looked didn't look outdated to younger viewers who are also streaming shows like Outer Banks and Riverdale.

This Club will watch your kids and look pretty cool while doing so, thank you very much. And the actresses playing the adored characters had just as much fun seeing the Club brought to life on-screen through their clothes.