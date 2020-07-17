Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Being Found Unconscious

Tamar Braxton has been hospitalized after being found unresponsive, E! News can confirm.
According to a source close to Braxton and her family, the 43-year-old TV personality and performer was found unconscious by her boyfriend, David Adefeso, who called 911. The couple was staying at The Ritz "trying to relax and have a bit of a staycation," the source described.
The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to E! that they received a call around 9:57 p.m. local time for an unconscious adult female. Per the LAFD, the unidentified woman was transported to a nearby hospital. The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed they received a call around 9:45 p.m. for a medical emergency at 900 W. Olympic, the address for the The Ritz-Carlton Residences.
The source explained that Braxton had taken some medication and had been drinking before Adefeso found her. "David does not believe that she was trying to kill herself, despite experiencing some rough times in quarantine," the source said.
The star's 7-year-old son, Logan, has been with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert, the source said.
The news of her hospitalization comes a day after WE tv announced the premiere date of her upcoming docuseries, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, and released a sneak peek of the series.
"Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade," the network said in a statement following news of Braxton's hospitalization. "We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time."
Braxton and Adefeso's recurring "Coupled & Quarantined" live YouTube show was also postponed on Thursday. A message to viewers read, "Hello ya'll unfortunately, your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show (Don't worry it's not Covid). We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week's show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We'll make it up to you next week."
According to The Blast, a spokesperson for Braxton said, "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day -- more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her." E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.
The source told E! News, "Tamar has been actively working on her well-being after going through a series of ups and downs over the last few years. It has been a lengthy process."
"Quarantine has been particularly challenging for Tamar," the source added, "and has taken its toll on her path to mental wellness."
E! News reached out to Braxton's team but did receive any comments.
-- Reporting by Spencer Lubitz