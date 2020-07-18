KUWTK Throwback: Kim & Kourtney Surprise Khloe By Making Her an Online Dating Profile

Ah, what could've been!

Over the course of 18 seasons, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have watched each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan experience their fair share of love and heartbreak. And while they've all come a long way—especially Khloe Kardashian, who's now a loving mom to her beautiful daughter, True Thompson—there was a point in time when her sisters wanted her to find the one so badly that they decided to take matters into their own hands.

Yes, back in 2008—years before the launch of apps like Tinder and Bumble—Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian signed Khloe up for online dating.

This hilarious throwback KUWTK clip shows the duo revealing the news to Khloe, who doesn't exactly take it well.

In the video, all three sisters are hanging out at a now-shuttered DASH store, and Kourtney broaches the topic by giving Khloe an ultimatum: "Kim did something that she needs to tell you about. You have to 'bible' that you won't get mad."