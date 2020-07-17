Lisa Vanderpump Scores Vanderpump Dogs Spinoff at Peacock

Lisa's Vanderpump Dogs Rescue Center in L.A. has appeared on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules many times and was even featured heavily on Lisa's final season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (remember Puppygate?).

In addition to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs, Lisa's foundation has also made huge efforts in ending the dog meat trade in China.

Vanderpump Dogs is just one of the many exciting shows coming to Peacock, which launched Wednesday, July 15 as is available free to fans.

Peacock original series live now include Brave New World with Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore, Intelligence with David Schwimmer and The Capture with Callum Turner and Holliday Grainger.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)