Wynonna Earp Reveals the Season 4 Key Art Contest Winner

We have a winner!

In case you forgot, Wynonna Earp asked for a little help with designing its season four key art, and E! News can now happily announce that showrunner and judge Emily Andras has made her choice. Congratulations to...Arne Ratermanis!

You can see Ratermanis' design above and below.

As the winner, Ratermanis will have his art featured across all platforms as the official key art, and wins $1,000. Five runners-up will also receive $100.

The contest was run through a partnership with Tongal, the online platform for content creation. There were 518 eligible submissions on Tongal, and they came from all over the world, from Spain to Brazil to Italy to Vietnam, from fans of all ages and backgrounds with a variety of art styles.