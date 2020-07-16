Quavo Reveals How Saweetie Is Showing Him "How to Love" in Candid Interview

It's no exaggeration to say that Saweetie and Quavo's relationship is what love songs (or raps) are written about.

It all started when the Migos rapper slid into the artist's DMs on Instagram two years ago. Quavo tells GQ that when he saw a picture of Saweetie on his Discover page, "I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?' So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?'"

They took things to the next level when they had their first date in Atlanta, which was a wild ride from beginning to end. Saweetie recalls having an "awkward" dinner where Quavo choked on a crabcake, before they headed to a party at a strip club. The night ended after a fight broke out sending attendees scrambling, including Quavo who lost Saweetie in the mad dash. But Quavo says, "We ain't look back since."