Score Jaw-Dropping Deals at the BCBGMAXAZRIA & BCBGeneration Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's not every day that you can score up to 80% off on BCBGMAXAZRIA and BCBGeneration clothes. But through the next two days you in fact can at Nordstrom Rack's jaw-dropping flash sale on the brands.

Check out our best finds from the sale below, from flirty dresses to summer-ready tops to sweet skirts. And hurry, because they're going quick! You're not going to believe these prices.