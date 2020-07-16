Colt Is Quick With the Sex TMI for Mom Debbie on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

When 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Debbie went to bed after her post-travel meltdown in Brazil, her son Colt and his new girlfriend Jess were supposed to be in the next room. She awoke and they were gone.

"We got a new room," Colt explains in the exclusive preview above. "I thought you could sleep, relax. I know you had a really hard day traveling and everything."

Debbie's trip to Brazil, which was more than 15 hours, is the first time abroad. After her son Colt's marriage to Larissa ended in arrests and divorce, Debbie has made it clear she is hesitant about him getting involved with another Brazilian woman so quickly. So, she invited herself to Brazil to meet Jess and get to know her family. She didn't know how "overwhelming" the trip would be.