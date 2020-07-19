Ellen DeGeneresTamar BraxtonNaya RiveraPeacockPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

A Psych star revealed a "deeply personal" decision to change his name, while two Moores changed their hair
By Tierney Bricker Jul 19, 2020 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Related: Washington's NFL Team Retiring Name & Logo

The times are a-changin' and Hollywood is changin' along with it. 

In this week's round-up of surprising transformations, an NFL team is retiring its name and logo after more than 30 years amid backlash, while a Psych star is opening up in an inspiring interview about his "deeply personal" decision to start using his birth name in his professional career after more than 20 years in the industry. 

In other news, Dancing With the Stars fans should start preparing for a completely renovated show when it returns to ABC, with two familiar faces exiting the series and a major star taking over the ballroom. 

Finally, when it comes to physical transformations, two Moores added some moore color to their hair for the summer (OK, we're sorry for that one but we couldn't resist!) and Kate Middleton debuted her first change to her signature brunette hair in years and it's perfect for the warmer weather. 

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Peacock
James Roday Rodriguez

In an interview with TVLine, the Psych star opened up about his "deeply personal" decision to reclaim his birth name, James Rodriguez, after he was told his Mexican-American heritage was going to cause issues for him early in his career.

After 20 years using James Roday as his professional name, the actor will now go by James Roday Rodriguez, with Psych 2: Lassie Come Home (now available on NBCU's streaming platform Peacock) ushering in the change.

"I want to be the best, most honest ally and amplifier that I can be for my own community and for my friends of color," the A Million Little Things star explained during his in-depth conversation with TVLine. "I don't think any of us could do that if we're not even putting the truest versions of ourselves out there."

Scott Taetsch for Getty Images
Washington's NFL Team

Washington's NFL team is changing its name after years of backlash, with the organization issuing a statement following the completion of a review that began on July 3. 

"That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward," the statement read. "We are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review."

While a new team name and logo have yet to be revealed, the organization said the changes "will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."

ABC/Kelsey McNeal
Dancing With the Stars

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are exiting the ballroom stage left.

Bergeron, who has hosted Dancing With the Stars since the beginning, tweeted on that he will no longer serve as the ABC hit's host after 15 years of service. A few days after the news of his exit broke, it was revealed Tyra Banks will be taking over hosting duties, as well as serving as an executive producer as the show heads in a "new creative direction," per a press release.

"Just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," Bergeron wrote. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

Andrews, who has served as his co-host since 2014, will also be exiting, with ABC and BBC Studios saying in a statement, "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

 

KensingtonRoyal/Instagram
Kate Middleton

Talk about a perfect summer look.

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new hair color and cut this week, showing off her lightened locks and new layers during her appearance on BBC Breakfast in support of Tiny Happy People, an education initiative. 

The changes may be subtle, but it proves it doesn't take a huge change to make a major difference for a new look to match a new season.

Instagram/Nikki Lee
Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star chopped a few inches off her of enviable thick hair, as well as added in some lightness with caramel ombré highlights, resulting in the perfect sun-kissed look.

"Summer is full of fresh cuts and sun kissed colors!" Moore's stylist Nikki Lee, the co-founder of the popular Nine Zero One Salon, wrote on Instagram. "LOVED seeing my girl."

Peacock
Demi Moore

Moore is trying out a new look. Well, at least her character on Peacock's Brave New World is. 

The star debuted her lighter and shorter in an Instagram post, writing, "Meet Linda. #BraveNewWorld is streaming now on @peacocktv!"

One person loving the icy look? Her daughter Tallulah Willis, who commented on the pic, "Tbh you blonde is a whole new truth I didn't know I needed." 

Trending Stories

1

Troian Bellisario Had "Anxiety" at Meghan Markle & Harry's Wedding

2

See the First Photos From Princess Beatrice's Wedding Day

3

Ex Ellen Staffers Claim They Experienced ''Toxic'' Environment

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Troian Bellisario Had "Anxiety" at Meghan Markle & Harry's Wedding

2

See the First Photos From Princess Beatrice's Wedding Day

3

Ex Ellen Staffers Claim They Experienced ''Toxic'' Environment

4

Big Sean Breaks His Silence on Ex-Fiancée Naya Rivera's Death

5
Exclusive

Still Dreaming of You: An Oral History of Selena's Final Album