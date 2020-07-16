WATCH NOW

Charlize Theron Totally Freaked Out Her Valet With Her Fake Ax

Charlize Theron had to learn how to wield an ax for her movie The Old Guard and was told to "walk around with the ax at all times." But when her valet saw it, he seemed to have some questions.
Charlize Theron appeared on Wednesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and spoke about her new movie The Old Guard.

The 44-year-old actress played an immortal warrior named Andy in the film and had to learn how to wield an ax for the part. So, her fight coordinator Daniel Hernandez advised her to, as Theron put it, "just walk around with the ax at all times."

"I take direction very seriously," Theron told Seth Meyers during her interview on the NBC and Peacock program. "So, I did that."

One night, before the coronavirus lockdown, Theron went out to a restaurant and had a valet pull around her car. After the valet exited the vehicle, Theron noticed he had a strange look on his face.

"He didn't say anything, and I couldn't quite understand it," the Mad Max star recalled. "I was like, 'Did I tip him? Did I not tip enough?'"

However, it didn't take her long to figure out the cause of his concern.

"Then I got in the car and the big ax was just lying there and I was like 'Ohhhh,'" she said.

Meyers suggested it didn't look like a woodworking ax, either.

"It's like a prehistoric, Amazonian, double-faced ax that just looks like it is going to hurt you by looking at it," Theron said.

Fans can watch The Old Guard on Netflix now.

 

To hear the rest of Theron's interview, watch the video above. 

