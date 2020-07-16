Hailey Bieber Apologizes to Restaurant Hostess Who Claimed She Was "Not Nice"

It's not too late to say sorry.

Hailey Bieber has apologized to a former restaurant hostess who recently spoke out about meeting the 23-year-old model. Days ago, Julia Carolan took to TikTok to rate celebrities who she previously met while working as a hostess "in a fancy Manhattan restaurant." In her video, Julia gave Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid a rating of "10/10" and said they were "so nice" and were "super polite and friendly with staff," which as Julia noted "is rare for celebrities."

After rating Cameron Dallas a "4/10" for her encounter with the social media star, Julia then shared her experience with Hailey. "This is gonna be controversial," Julia began. "I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"

In response, Hailey took to TikTok to offer Julia a sincere apology.