What We Hope To See From Dancing With the Stars' "New Creative Direction"

Dancing With the Stars is undergoing some major changes next season.

All has not yet been revealed, but so far we know that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are out, while Tyra Banks is in. She's not only hosting but also executive producing, along with new executive producer Andrew Llinares.

Bergeron and Andrews were ushered out with a statement from ABC and BBC Studios that said the show was embarking "on a new creative direction," and Banks said the show will definitely be changing.

"OK, let's just keep this real: It is going to be so next level," she said during an appearance on Good Morning America. "We're doing all this crazy stuff, taking it into the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready because it's going to be different."

What we don't yet know is what "different" and "next level" actually mean, other than Banks shaking things up as the host. But there are quite a things we can hope for as viewers of the show (that don't have to do with the fact that it seems unlikely that this show could safely begin production amidst the pandemic).