The Bold Type's Aisha Dee Speaks Out Against Kat and Ava, Calls For More Diverse Storytelling

The Bold Type's Aisha Dee is calling out her own show.

Dee, who plays Kat Edison on the Freeform drama, posted an open letter on Instagram, calling for the show to "really practice the things The Bold Type teaches, by acknowledging mistakes and making commitments to be better in the future."

Over 10 slides, Dee recalls some of her experiences as a star of the show, pointing out that it "took three seasons to get someone in the hair department who knew how to work with textured hair," and two seasons to get a single BIPOC in the writer's room, "and even then, the responsibility to speak for the entire Black experience cannot and should not fall on one person."

As the show was telling the story of a queer Black woman and a lesbian Muslim woman falling in love, there were no queer Black or Muslim writers on staff, Dee says.