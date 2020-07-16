Nick Cannon Speaks Out After He's Fired By ViacomCBS for "Anti-Semitic" Comments

UPDATE: Nick Cannon spoke out again on Wednesday evening, this time with an apology to his "Jewish sisters and brothers."

"First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," he tweeted. "They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed."

"While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn," he wrote, "I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement."

Cannon continued, "I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward."

Fox, which airs The Masked Singer, also released a statement reaffirming their partnership with the show's host.

The network stated in part, "He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. FOX condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind."

Get caught up on the controversy below.

Nick Cannon has addressed ViacomCBS' decision to cut ties over his recent comments that the network claims "promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."