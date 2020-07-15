Yes, Lucy Hale Actually Went to a Sex Convention to Prep for New Role

Lucy Hale had quite the sex education while filming her new film, A Nice Girl Like You.
Today, the Katy Keene alum virtually stopped by Daily Pop and opened up to E!'s own Justin Sylvester about embracing her sexy new role. In A Nice Girl Like You, Lucy plays inhibited Lucy Neal who decides to educate herself about sex after being dumped by her boyfriend.
Although the 31-year-old actress was "embarrassed and blushing" when she first read the script, she knew she had to be a part of this project. Why?
"I play a girl named Lucy Neal, which is crazy. It was written as that Lucy Neal, Lucy Hale, I was like, 'This is meant to be,'" she told Justin. "But, the whole time I was reading it, I was just laughing my butt off. And it made me feel uncomfortable, like really uncomfortable, so I knew that I had to do it."
As she continued, Lucy said this role helped "break me out of my shell."
Since this character creates a sex to-do list, Lucy researched the part by going to a sex convention.
"Went to an actual sex convention—it was wild," she stated. "Stuff I've never seen before."
As to whether she was inspired by the character's sex to-do list, Lucy coyly noted "a few" items intrigued her.
"There were some things in the movie that I had never a) heard of or done," the Truth or Dare actress expressed. "So, it did broaden my horizons."
Of course, with Lucy being one of the beloved stars of Pretty Little Liars, Justin had to ask about any upcoming reunion plans.
"We had a virtual reunion like a month or two ago…I hadn't seen some of their faces since we wrapped," she shared. "I don't know if we'll get together to do a reunion to film any time soon, but reunion, just in general, I think is like far overdue."
Unfortunately, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic derailed one reunion plan for the PLL cast.
"Don't worry, it'll happen," Lucy assured viewers.
A Nice Girl Like You will be available on demand Friday, July 17.