Yes, Lucy Hale Actually Went to a Sex Convention to Prep for New Role

Lucy Hale had quite the sex education while filming her new film, A Nice Girl Like You.

Today, the Katy Keene alum virtually stopped by Daily Pop and opened up to E!'s own Justin Sylvester about embracing her sexy new role. In A Nice Girl Like You, Lucy plays inhibited Lucy Neal who decides to educate herself about sex after being dumped by her boyfriend.

Although the 31-year-old actress was "embarrassed and blushing" when she first read the script, she knew she had to be a part of this project. Why?

"I play a girl named Lucy Neal, which is crazy. It was written as that Lucy Neal, Lucy Hale, I was like, 'This is meant to be,'" she told Justin. "But, the whole time I was reading it, I was just laughing my butt off. And it made me feel uncomfortable, like really uncomfortable, so I knew that I had to do it."