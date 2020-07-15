WATCH NOW

Tour Alicia Keys' Breathtaking $20 Million Mansion From Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz nabbed what's known as the "Razor House" with the help of Josh Altman and Josh Flagg!
By Allison Crist Jul 15, 2020 8:45 PMTags
Alicia KeysReal EstateBravoCelebritiesMillion Dollar Listing
A deal that dreams are made of!

On the latest episode of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, real estate agents Josh Altman and Josh Flagg teamed up to co-list a La Jolla, California mansion known as the "Razor House," and the eventual buyer of the home turned out to be none other than Alicia Keys!

Originally $30 million, the pro brokers wound up selling the Razor House to Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz for just $20.8 million.

If that doesn't sound like a steal, wait until you see the actual property. 

Often compared to Tony Stark's iconic home in the Iron Man films, the Razor House sits atop a cliff high above Torrey Pines State Reserve. Despite boasting a number of unique features—including a rooftop terrace with an infinity hot tub, two steam rooms, an open-air glass elevator and a library—there's still one that stands out above the rest: the floor-to-ceiling frameless glass windows that allow for unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean.

The property was first featured on the season 12 premiere of Million Dollar Listing L.A.

"The Razor House is, I think, one of the most spectacular pieces of architecture," Flagg said during the episode. "The fact that it is in La Jolla on that magical cliff, it makes me want to cry."

He also noted that the home's curved walls and extensive amount of glass are "pretty hard to duplicate." 

As for Altman, he compared the house to that of a superhero's—just not Iron Man.

"This house is insane," Altman expressed. "If you're Batman, you can fight your villains on the cliff and by the time you hang glide to the bedroom, you can be Bruce Wayne ready to entertain. Any superhero you want to be, you can be in this house."

Check out the breathtaking Razor House by scrolling through the below gallery!

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

MLS
A Deal Courtesy of Bravo's Very Own

Alicia Keys bought this La Jolla, California mansion known as the "Razor House" back in 2019, but the $20.8 million sale—nearly $10 million less than the initial asking price—was documented on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles when Josh Altman and Josh Flagg teamed up to co-list the home.

MLS
Welcome Home

The Grammy winning artist made the purchase with husband Swizz Beatz. At the time, Altman said it was "the most expensive sale" in La Jolla for that year.

MLS
Marvel-Worthy Features

The Razor House, which is often compared to Tony Stark's home in the Iron Man films, has two living rooms: a main one and a formal one.

MLS
Views for Days

Floor-to-ceiling frameless glass windows allow for unobstructed views of thee Pacific Ocean.

MLS
Movie Marathon Time

There's no need to head to a movie theater when you have one this impressive in your own home.

MLS
Dinner Is Served

"The Razor House is, I think, one of the most spectacular pieces of architecture," Flagg said on the season 12 premiere of Million Dollar Listing L.A. "The fact that it is in La Jolla on that magical cliff, it makes me want to cry."

MLS
Falling Asleep to the Sounds of the Ocean

Resting high above Torrey Pines State Reserve and near San Diego, the property has six bedrooms—four in the main house and two in a detached guest home.

MLS
Dreamy Sunrises and Sunsets

Other features of the house include a rooftop terrace with an infinity hot tub, two steam rooms, an open-air glass elevator and a library.

MLS
One of a Kind

Flagg described the curved walls and extensive amount of glass throughout the home as "pretty hard to duplicate."

MLS
Futuristic Facets

Making the property even more unique its subterranean five-car garage, which Altman said "could be an art gallery."

MLS
Sweeping Skies Everywhere

You're never without a gorgeous view in the Razor Home, even when it comes to the bathroom.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

