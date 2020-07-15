Tour Alicia Keys' Breathtaking $20 Million Mansion From Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

A deal that dreams are made of!

On the latest episode of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, real estate agents Josh Altman and Josh Flagg teamed up to co-list a La Jolla, California mansion known as the "Razor House," and the eventual buyer of the home turned out to be none other than Alicia Keys!

Originally $30 million, the pro brokers wound up selling the Razor House to Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz for just $20.8 million.

If that doesn't sound like a steal, wait until you see the actual property.

Often compared to Tony Stark's iconic home in the Iron Man films, the Razor House sits atop a cliff high above Torrey Pines State Reserve. Despite boasting a number of unique features—including a rooftop terrace with an infinity hot tub, two steam rooms, an open-air glass elevator and a library—there's still one that stands out above the rest: the floor-to-ceiling frameless glass windows that allow for unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean.