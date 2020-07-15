Megan Thee Stallion "Grateful to Be Alive" After Suffering Gunshot Wounds

Megan Thee Stallion said she's expected to make a "full recovery" after suffering multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend.

She confirmed in a statement that she was involved in an incident on Sunday, July 13 that resulted in her hospitalization and rapper Tory Lanez's arrest, but clarified other details about what allegedly happened. "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram. "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

E! News can confirm Tory Lanez was arrested at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday morning and released on $35,000 bail shortly after. We reached out to his reps for comment, but have not heard back.