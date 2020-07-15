Tom Hanks Recalls How His Bones Felt Like "They Were Made Out of Soda Crackers" During Coronavirus Battle

Related : Happy Birthday Tom Hanks!

Tom Hanks appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and spoke about his battle with and recovery from coronavirus.

Hanks announced in mid-March that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for COVID-19. The 64-year-old actor and the 63-year-old singer had been in Australia for the filming of Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic and had been spending some time in Sydney when they started feeling under the weather. After getting their test results, Hanks and Wilson were taken to the hospital and isolated. Still, they kept their fans updated on their health by posting about their care and conditions on social media. Hanks and Wilson were then released from the hospital less than a week later and continued to quarantine at their home in Australia. They returned to the U.S. near the end of March after recovering from COVID-19.

During his interview with Stephen Colbert, Hanks was asked if he and Wilson were shocked by their initial test results.

"Yes, we were," the Oscar winner replied. "We had no idea how it could have happened or where it would have happened."