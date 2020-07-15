Lil Xan Reveals He's Sober "From All Prescription Pills" After Major Health Scare

Lil Xan has returned to social media with a message for his fans.
The 23-year-old "Like Me" artist, née Nicholas Diego Leanos, took to Twitter late Tuesday, July 14, to share a health update with his followers. "As many of you know I've been inactive from all social media for the past couple of months," Lil Xan began his message. "About two months ago I suffered from multiple seizures."
"This was my second time in the last year I've been hospitalized for having seizures," Xan continued in his note to fans. "I decided it was best for me, my friend's, family and supporters that I quit all prescriptions pills. The doctor's wanted me to wean off the pills but I went cold turkey and although it has been the toughest time in my life I'm happy to say that that I've been sober from all prescription pills since the scare."
Xan went on to write that this is the first time in a long time that he has "felt alive" and vowed to continue his "journey towards becoming a better me."
"I want to be an example for everyone that it's never too late to get your life back on track and you are not alone on this journey," the rapper added.
Xan has been very open about his struggles in recent years. Back in 2018, the artist declared that he was heading to rehab.
"I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab, I leave in like 5 days And I couldn't be happier with this choice," he said at the time. "I love you guys for being so supportive and can't wait too get back clean headed ready to Finish my album!"
A month later, Xan tweeted he was "Out And Sober."