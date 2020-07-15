Porsha Williams Arrested at Protest for Breonna Taylor

Porsha Williams was arrested in Louisville, Ky. on Tuesday, July 14 while participating in a protest, E! News can confirm.
Records show The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was booked just before 8 p.m. EST on three charges: intimidating a participant in legal process, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Porsha and dozens more staged a demonstration outside Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old woman who was fatally shot by police officers that had been granted a no-knock search warrant in connection with a drug investigation and forced entry into her home.
Early Wednesday morning, July 15, Porsha posted a photo with Breonna Taylor's mom, Tamika Palmer, after being released. "It was my pleasure!" Porsha captioned the photo. "I love you and as always praying for you Ms.Tamika Palmer (Mother of #BreonnaTaylor ) Ps: Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heart warming exiting and seeing your family @untilfreedom it was an honor @tamikadmallory."
Porsha added, "@danieljaycameron Arrest the Cops! Do The RIGHT thing."
Prior to her arrest, Porsha said she would be attending the protest on Instagram. "We're in Louisville and our bottom line is there MUST be JUSTICE for #BREONNATAYLOR," the Bravolebrity wrote.
Sister Lauren Williams posted a video of Porsha being led away from the protest with her hands handcuffed behind her back.
"She has always been fearless," Lauren captioned her Instagram post. "You mess with her people, you mess with her. She takes the case of #breonnataylor personally and she's sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions. This is her passion, this is her purpose. God please protect them."
According to NBC affiliate WAVE3, the Louisville Metro Police Department said its officers arrested 87 people present during the demonstration.
No charges have been filed against the three police officers involved in Taylor's death. One officer has been fired, while three others remain on administrative reassignment. Taylor's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers.
Attorney General Cameron said in a statement released after the protest that authorities are committed to a "thorough and fair investigation" of the incident.
"From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today's events will not alter our pursuit of the truth. The stated goal of today's protest at my home was to ‘escalate.' That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it's not achieved through escalation. It's achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation."
E! News has reached out to Porsha's team for comment. Her arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
