She can smize, but can she salsa?

Tyra Banks is the new host of Dancing With the Stars, ABC announced today.

Just a day after former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews revealed they had been let go from the long-running competition series, Banks was revealed to not only be the new host, but also a new executive producer as the show heads in a "new creative direction."

"In collaboration with the show's executive producer/showrunner, Andrew Llinares, Banks will bring her energy and inspiration to the creative refresh the team is planning while honoring the show America loves," CBS said.

""I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning...The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances...it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," said Banks. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."