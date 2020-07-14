Vinny Guadagnino Sparks Romance Rumors with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago

Is there a new romance brewing in the reality TV world? The stars point to yes.

Vinny Guadagnino seems to be taking his role on MTV's A Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny seriously. Why, you ask? The 32-year-old star is sparking romance rumors with Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago.

Over the weekend, the two were spotted dining at a New York City restaurant. In photographs obtained by Daily Mail, they appeared to be enjoying each other's company and looked smitten during their outing.

In one image, the Netflix star leaned over to see something on Vinny's phone and they seemed to be giggling. For their hangout, the Jersey Shore alum kept things casual and donned a white tee and a black baseball cap. His best accessory, however, was probably his smile since he was cheesing in most of the snapshots.

As for Francesca? She looked glam in her cream-colored tie-front crop top, black high-waisted pants and gold jewelry pieces.